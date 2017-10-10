Quantcast
Strong buyer demand continues based on August CarolinaMLS data (access required)

By: Staff Report October 10, 2017

CarolinaMLS year-over-year home sales in August decreased 3.8 percent, with 4,297 properties sold compared to 4,467 properties sold in August 2016. Home sales were up 1.2 percent compared to July 2017. The average sales price in August ($273,549) was relatively unchanged compared to August 2016 ($270,920), only increasing by 1.0 percent. The median sales price ($230,000) ...

