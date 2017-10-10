Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Slow economic growth expected to continue for North Carolina (access required)

Slow economic growth expected to continue for North Carolina (access required)

By: Staff Report October 10, 2017

The North Carolina economy is expected to continue the slow growth pattern of the past eight years, with strong indicators from low unemployment rates and long-term projections for GDP growth, UNC Charlotte professor and economist John Connaughton says. In 2017, the North Carolina economy is expected to increase by an inflation-adjusted rate of 1.9 percent over ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: