Legacy Real Estate Advisors leases West Morehead Street site to Picnic Table Productions (access required)

By: Staff Report October 10, 2017

Andy Dinkin has closed on the property at 2132 West Morehead Street in Charlotte’s Camp Greene neighborhood. Picnic Table Productions, a video production company, has signed a seven-year lease for the building and has already relocated from their previous uptown facility. The 3,208 square-foot single-tenant office building, which Dinkin and his investor group purchased for $515,000, ...

