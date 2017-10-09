Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Meckcetera / Tips for writing a home improvement contract (access required)

Tips for writing a home improvement contract (access required)

By: Laura Firszt October 9, 2017

Home improvement can be a complicated business, especially if you are getting extensive remodeling or major plumbing or electrical work (such as whole-house re-piping or rewiring) done. Writing a clear, comprehensive contract with your contractor is a vital way to simplify the process and ensure that your “handshake” agreements are carried out. There are home improvement ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: