Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Features / Personnel File / Paul Davis of Rock Hill remodeling announces new owner (access required)

Paul Davis of Rock Hill remodeling announces new owner (access required)

By: Staff Report October 6, 2017

Rock Hill area property owners will continue to have local experts in home restoration and remodeling with new ownership of the Paul Davis Restoration of Rock Hill office. Danny Rogers now owns and operates Paul Davis Restoration of Rock Hill. Rogers purchased the franchise from previous owner Rod Hicks, who is retiring after 22 years ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: