Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Economy / National home price NSA index continues rise (access required)

National home price NSA index continues rise (access required)

By: Staff Report October 6, 2017

S&P Dow Jones Indices has released the latest results for the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, the leading measure of U.S. home prices. Data released today for July 2017 shows that home prices continued their rise across the country over the last 12 months. More than 27 years of history for these data series is available, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: