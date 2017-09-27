Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / More than half of contractors struggle to hire qualified workers (access required)

More than half of contractors struggle to hire qualified workers (access required)

By: Staff Report September 27, 2017

Seventy percent of construction firms report they are having a hard time filling hourly craft positions that represent the bulk of the construction workforce, according to the results of an industry-wide survey released this month by Autodesk and the Associated General Contractors of America. Association officials said that many firms are changing the way they ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: