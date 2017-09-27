Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Meckcetera / How an electric outlet will enhance your outdoor space (access required)

How an electric outlet will enhance your outdoor space (access required)

By: Laura Firszt September 27, 2017

Do you love outdoor living as much as I do? Well ... fall is a wonderful time for enjoying lower day-time temps and cool but not cold nights, so the answer to that is probably just about everybody. Whether your home boasts a patio, a deck, a substantial outdoor room, or just the teeniest, tiniest ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: