Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Investor's Corner / INVESTORS’ CORNER: My “hoarder” house (access required)

INVESTORS’ CORNER: My “hoarder” house (access required)

By: Lou Gimbutis, Metrolina REIA September 26, 2017

I’ve purchased houses in all shapes and sizes, but never one even half this cluttered. It was a condo in a lakefront community. So far, so good. From the outside, it looked no different than the 40-odd other condos in the community. Come to find out, this is because the HOA, over the 10 years or so ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: