Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Berko / BERKO: Schumpeter vs. Amazon.com (access required)

BERKO: Schumpeter vs. Amazon.com (access required)

By: Malcolm Berko September 22, 2017

Dear Mr. Berko: Amazon.com recently agreed to sell Nike products. Amazon can sell Nike's merchandise for less than retail stores can, and according to my college professor, this is a first step toward taking over Nike. Amazon currently owns Whole Foods Market and Zappos. It's huge in the video business. It's forcing Barnes & Noble ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: