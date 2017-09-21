Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Economy / Home values higher than ever in almost half of national markets (access required)

Home values higher than ever in almost half of national markets (access required)

By: Staff Report September 21, 2017

Home values are setting new records in about half of the country's largest metros, and the national median home value is now $4,100 more than it was in April 2007, just before the market crashed, according to the July Zillow Real Estate Market Report. Home values in Denver, Dallas and San Jose have appreciated most beyond ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: