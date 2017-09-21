Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Hospitality and Entertainment / Godwin is new owner of Shain Gallery (access required)

Godwin is new owner of Shain Gallery (access required)

By: Staff Report September 21, 2017

Shain Gallery has announced that Charlotte native Sybil Godwin is its new owner. Awarded Charlotte Magazine’s "Best Gallery" distinction, and recognized as one of the most influential galleries in the Southeast, Shain Gallery serves a discriminating clientele of regional homeowners and corporations, and represents over 45 different nationally and regionally acclaimed artists. “I am so happy ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: