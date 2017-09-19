Quantcast
Number of equity rich properties increases to 14 million in Q2

September 19, 2017

ATTOM Data Solutions has released its Q2 2017 U.S. Home Equity & Underwater Report, which shows that at the end of the second quarter of 2017 there were more than 14 million (14,038,372) U.S. properties that were equity rich — where the combined loan amount secured by the property was 50 percent or less of ...

