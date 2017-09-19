Quantcast
Home / Columnists / Investor's Corner / INVESTORS’ CORNER: How to value seller financed notes and mortgages (access required)

By: Lou Gimbutis, Metrolina REIA September 19, 2017

This is a very quick, broad approach to a subject that could easily fill an entire book, but it should give you an idea of some of the variables that determine how great of a discount a note buyer is likely to ask for. For background, a seller financed note is a mortgage or deed of ...

