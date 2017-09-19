Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / HFF arranges construction and land financing for industrial project in Raleigh (access required)

HFF arranges construction and land financing for industrial project in Raleigh (access required)

By: Staff Report September 19, 2017

Holliday Fenoglio Fowler has announced that it has arranged construction and land financing for the to-be developed Patriot Park in Raleigh, North Carolina. The initial construction at Patriot Park will include two Class A spec industrial buildings totaling 322,800 square feet, and, once fully built out, Patriot Park will total up to one million square ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: