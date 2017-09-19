Quantcast
Firm will develop property in Kannapolis Gateway Business Park (access required)

By: Staff Report September 19, 2017

The City of Kannapolis will sell the remaining parcel of property located in the Kannapolis Gateway Business Park near N.C. 73 to Elevation Acquisition and Development, LLC. The 7.25 acres will be sold for $1.5 million, its appraised value. The Kannapolis Gateway Business Park was developed by the City in 2002 to attract business, commercial and ...

