Home / Inside Tract / Berkshire Hathaway Carolinas announces acquisition (access required)

Berkshire Hathaway Carolinas announces acquisition (access required)

By: Staff Report September 19, 2017

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolinas Realty has announced the acquisition of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Pinehurst Realty Group, a two-office, 40 agent brokerage company serving the Pinehurst and Southern Pines areas of North Carolina. The transaction expands the footprint of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolinas Realty family of companies and its position as a market leader in ...

