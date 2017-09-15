Quantcast
KASS: Can condo board meeting be taped? (access required)

By: Benny Kass September 15, 2017

Q:       I am a board member of a condo association. We have quarterly meeting where all condo owners are invited. At our last meeting, one condo owner wanted to videotape the procedure. Some owners were opposed and did not want to be taped. Can she legally tape the meeting? After much discussion, it was taped. ...

