Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Investor's Corner / INVESTORS’ CORNER: Do you know “No” and “No Representation” ? (access required)

INVESTORS’ CORNER: Do you know “No” and “No Representation” ? (access required)

By: Craig Morgan September 15, 2017

In North Carolina, the seller of residential real estate property is required to abide by the Residential Property Disclosure Act (the “Disclosure Act”) and provide the potential purchaser a Disclosure Statement. The Owner has three options: (1) disclose and provide information on known conditions; (2) represent that the owner has “no” actual notice of any ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: