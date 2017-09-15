Quantcast
HFF arranges $171 million financing for 13-property multi-state retail portfolio (access required)

By: Staff Report September 15, 2017

Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, L.P. (HFF) has announced that, on behalf of Westwood Financial, it has arranged $171 million in first lien financing for a portfolio comprising 13 multi-tenant retail centers totaling 1,050,350 million square feet in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas markets. HFF worked on behalf of the borrower, Westwood Financial, to ...

