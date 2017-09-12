Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Tax collector’s office seeking bidders for delinquent properties (access required)

Tax collector’s office seeking bidders for delinquent properties (access required)

By: Staff Report September 12, 2017

Mecklenburg County property owners who have not paid their real property tax bills may have their properties marketed on the Office of the Tax Collector’s new foreclosure webpage. The affected delinquent taxpayers were mailed a notice on Sept. 12 to inform them that their properties are listed on an interactive foreclosure map search tool. The properties ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: