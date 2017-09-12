Quantcast
Covenant Presbyterian invests in affordable housing (access required)

Covenant Presbyterian invests in affordable housing (access required)

By: Staff Report September 12, 2017

At a time when Charlotte’s need for affordable housing is so great and the funding to build it is so scarce, a new model to finance its development could be the solution. Local congregation, Covenant Presbyterian Church, has made a move towards redefining how the faith community responds to the city’s housing crisis. Charlotte Mecklenburg Housing ...

