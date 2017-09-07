Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Community Law Day workshop for HOA board members (access required)

Community Law Day workshop for HOA board members (access required)

By: Staff Report September 7, 2017

Community Associations Institute offers this annual workshop to help board members more fully understand the NC laws that apply to HOAs and condominium associations. Volunteer leaders are entrusted with responsibility for the legal and financial well-being of common-interest communities. This annual event to help them carry out these responsibilities with greater knowledge and confidence. Attorneys from all ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: