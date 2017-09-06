Quantcast
By: Malcolm Berko September 6, 2017

   Dear Mr. Berko: I bought 1,000 shares of Yelp last year at $28. Should I continue to hold the stock? -- PK, Erie, Pa. Dear PK: "Yelp" is defined by Oxford Dictionaries, not Wall Street, as "a short, sharp cry, especially of pain or alarm." Yelp (YELP-$42) came public in March 2012, offering 8.3 million shares ...

