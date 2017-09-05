Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Construction industry adds 6,000 jobs in July (access required)

Construction industry adds 6,000 jobs in July (access required)

By: Staff Report September 5, 2017

Construction employment increased by 6,000 jobs in July to the highest level since October 2008, amid a tight labor market that may be keeping contractors from hiring as many workers as they need, according to an analysis of new government data by the Associated General Contractors of America. Association officials urged local, state and federal ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: