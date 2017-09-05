Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Coldwell Banker Commercial MECA names Kevin Smith senior brokerage associate (access required)

Coldwell Banker Commercial MECA names Kevin Smith senior brokerage associate (access required)

By: Staff Report September 5, 2017

Coldwell Banker Commercial MECA has hired Kevin Smith as senior brokerage associate. Smith, a Michigan native who has lived in Gaston County for 14 years, comes to commercial real estate with a background in urban development, investment banking and law. He earned a B.A. in Urban Development from Michigan State University and his Juris Doctor from ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: