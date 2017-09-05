Quantcast
Architect Choli Aronson joins Overcash Demmitt Architects

Architect Choli Aronson joins Overcash Demmitt Architects

By: Staff Report September 5, 2017

Overcash Demmitt Architects (ODA) is pleased to welcome Choli Aronson, AIA, LEED AP BD&C. Her role as Senior Project Manager will include leading work with ODA’s diverse client base of multi-use, hospitality, commercial, government, and industrial clients. For the last twelve years, Choli has worked at Currie Sowards Aguila Architects in Delray Beach, Florida, designing a ...

