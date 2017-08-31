Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Terminal renovations begin September 6 at CLT Douglas (access required)

Terminal renovations begin September 6 at CLT Douglas (access required)

By: Staff Report August 31, 2017

Charlotte Douglas International Airport ramps up its Destination CLT construction as terminal renovations get underway next week. Work will begin September 6 on Concourse B. The makeover will consist of new ceiling tiles, carpet in the seating areas, wall panels, upgraded seating with integrated power and USB ports and fresh coats of paint. Terrazzo flooring also ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: