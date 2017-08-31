Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Demo permit process moving online (access required)

Demo permit process moving online (access required)

By: Staff Report August 31, 2017

Mecklenburg County Code Enforcement is bringing a new development to their customers. Beginning in September, residential and commercial demolition permits will be available online. This will replace one of the last paper processes, meaning customers no longer have to print out and complete paper forms and fax or bring them to county offices. The entire ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: