Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Kannapolis installs more bicycle racks (access required)

Kannapolis installs more bicycle racks (access required)

By: Staff Report August 29, 2017

Kannapolis has added two more bicycle racks to the downtown area. One is located near North Research Campus Drive at the Plants for Human Health Institute building. The other is in the parking lot of the NCRC Medical Plaza Building on Watson Crick Drive. Funding for the racks was provided by a grant from the North ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: