Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Kass / KASS: Does HOA have authority over streets? (access required)

KASS: Does HOA have authority over streets? (access required)

By: Benny Kass August 28, 2017

Q:     I enjoyed your Q&A discussing a suspicious person wandering the streets of an HOA, as it related to some questions I had. I was surprised you did not discuss the situation where the streets are public. Presumably the HOA would have no authority over a non-resident in these circumstances? My two follow-up questions: 1) What authority ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: