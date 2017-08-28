Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Berko / BERKO: ‘Structured Investment Option’ really an annuity (access required)

BERKO: ‘Structured Investment Option’ really an annuity (access required)

By: Malcolm Berko August 28, 2017

Dear Mr. Berko: In March 2013, I bought 500 shares of Nektar Therapeutics at $12. In March of this year, it traded at $24, but now it trades around $19. Should I sell this stock or continue to hold and see whether it will go higher? In June 2013, I invested $100,000 in 10 different ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: