Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / West Avenue streetscape phase one plans finalized (access required)

West Avenue streetscape phase one plans finalized (access required)

By: Staff Report August 24, 2017

A major component of the Kannapolis Downtown Revitalization Plan is the replacement of infrastructure and the related streetscape improvements planned for West Avenue and the surrounding streets. The Kannapolis City Council recently approved Phase One of the project, which will begin in August. Phase one components include: Removal of overhead power lines and installation of new ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: