Home / Inside Tract / Lien agent now required on some permit applications (access required)

Lien agent now required on some permit applications (access required)

By: Staff Report August 24, 2017

Since 2013, state law has required a mechanics lien agent on all residential and commercial projects costing $30,000 or more. The only exception to this is when a homeowner acts as his or her own contractor in building an addition onto a single-family home. Mecklenburg County Code Enforcement requires lien agent contact information to be submitted ...

