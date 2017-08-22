Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Hyphen launches its fastest ERP integration to date (access required)

Hyphen launches its fastest ERP integration to date (access required)

By: Staff Report August 22, 2017

Hyphen Solutions, the leading cloud-based construction management software company, with over 11,000 companies subscribing to its comprehensive Builder and Supply Chain platform, announced that its integration to the BRIX ERP system, a leading, cloud-based, homebuilding platform, is now live. This development marks a new era in integrated homebuilding management for the supply chain, enabling order flow ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: