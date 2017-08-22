Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Berko / BERKO: Take a pass on PPL Corporation (access required)

BERKO: Take a pass on PPL Corporation (access required)

By: Malcolm Berko August 22, 2017

Dear Mr. Berko: At 63, I need income and growth. I recently retired after 34 years with the same company. I moved my $388,000 401(k), which owned a group of lousy mutual funds, into an individual retirement account and control my own investing. My new stockbroker had me buy Pfizer, AT&T, Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Bank ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: