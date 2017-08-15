Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Kass / KASS: Condo, built in 2000, is starting to settle (access required)

KASS: Condo, built in 2000, is starting to settle (access required)

By: Benny Kass August 15, 2017

Q:     I live in a high rise condo. The building was built in 2000 and has settled, leaving my patio door with a 1" gap on top. Since this damage was caused by a structural issue, is the association liable for the repairs? Thank you for your response. Jim. A:       Jim, you have raised a question that ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: