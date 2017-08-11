Quantcast
By: Staff Report August 11, 2017

Trip Harris of Lat Purser & Associates recently represented Sunflour Baking Company on its lease for 2,647 square feet at the Ballantyne Quad retail center. The Ballantyne location will be the fourth in the Charlotte market for Sunflour Baking Company. The company is owned and operated by the Parrish family, which acquired the business in 2014. ...

