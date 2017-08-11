Quantcast
Construction employment climbs in 41 states

By: Staff Report August 11, 2017

Forty-one states added construction jobs between June 2016 and June 2017 amid continuing widespread demand for construction services, while 25 states and the District of Columbia added construction jobs between May and June, according to an analysis by the Associated General Contractors of America of Labor Department. Association officials said the smaller number of states ...

