CarolinaMLS July home sales tick up 3 percent

CarolinaMLS July home sales tick up 3 percent

By: Staff Report August 10, 2017

CarolinaMLS year-over-year home sales in July increased 3.1 percent with 4,246 properties sold compared to 4,119 properties sold in July 2016. Home sales were down 10 percent compared to June 2017. The average sales price ($280,696) increased 5 percent compared to the average sales price in July 2016 ($267,362). The median sales price ($236,000) increased 9.8 ...

