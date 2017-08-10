Quantcast
428,400 U.S. properties with foreclosure filings in first half of 2017 (access required)

By: Staff Report August 10, 2017

ATTOM Data Solutions has released its Midyear 2017 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report, which shows a total of 428,400 U.S. properties with foreclosure filings — default notices, scheduled auctions or bank repossessions — in the first six months of 2017, down 20 percent from the same time period a year ago and down 28 percent from ...

