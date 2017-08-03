Quantcast
Home / News / Construction / Unprecedented demand staving off apartment slowdown, latest research shows (access required)

Sacramento, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Raleigh-Durham and Jacksonville named Top 5 markets

By: Staff Report August 3, 2017

Ten-X Commercial has released its latest U.S. Multifamily Market Outlook, including the top five "Buy" and "Sell" markets for multifamily real estate assets. The report shows that while fundamentals have begun to soften, demand across the apartment market remains strong due to positive demographic trends that continue pushing millennials and other Americans to forgo homeownership ...

