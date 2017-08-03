Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction and Real Estate / Stone Theaters celebrates topping out at Redstone (access required)

Stone Theaters celebrates topping out at Redstone (access required)

By: Staff Report August 3, 2017

    MPV Properties (MPV) and Stone Theatres recently celebrated the topping out of the new 14-screen cineplex, which will anchor RedStone, Indian Land’s new premier retail destination. The movie theater, to be called RedStone 14, is just one component of the RedStone shopping center with other tenants including Portofino’s Ristorante Italiano e Pizzeria, Red Rocks Café, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: