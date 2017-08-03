Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Economy / Rising rents lead to increased homeless population in major metros (access required)

Rising rents lead to increased homeless population in major metros (access required)

By: Staff Report August 3, 2017

Rising rents in the nation's booming urban areas are creating crisis levels of homelessness that will continue or even accelerate as rents rise, Zillow research has found. The connection between homelessness and increasing rents is especially strong in places that are already facing rapidly growing homeless populations: New York, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. and Seattle. A ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: