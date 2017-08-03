Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Denise Cleveland-Leggett named HUD Southeast Regional Administrator (access required)

Denise Cleveland-Leggett named HUD Southeast Regional Administrator (access required)

By: Staff Report August 3, 2017

U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson has named Denise Cleveland-Leggett to serve as HUD’s Region IV Regional Administrator. As the Regional Administrator, she will work from HUD’s Atlanta Regional Office and lead HUD’s Southeast operation in the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and the Commonwealth of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: