Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Economy / Responsive relationship, effective marketing crucial for home buyer-seller satisfaction (access required)

Responsive relationship, effective marketing crucial for home buyer-seller satisfaction (access required)

By: Staff Report August 1, 2017

Realtors who invest time and effort in their relationship with home buyers and those who effectively market on behalf of sellers earn the highest levels of customer satisfaction, according to the J.D. Power 2017 Home Buyer/Seller Satisfaction Study. According to the National Association of Realtors (NAR), current home sales reflect the best quarterly existing sales pace ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: