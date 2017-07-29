Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Kass / KASS: Lawsuit pay-out may be part of townhouse buy (access required)

KASS: Lawsuit pay-out may be part of townhouse buy (access required)

By: Benny Kass July 29, 2017

Q:     I am in the process of purchasing a townhouse in a PUD development. Before placing an offer, I was told there was a lawsuit of $250,000 against the HOA regarding some owners who had put up their own money to put up a seawall to help protect the development from damage. We were told by ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: