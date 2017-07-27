Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Banking and Finance / Mortgage servicer satisfaction plateaus as reputation declines, J.D. Power finds (access required)

Mortgage servicer satisfaction plateaus as reputation declines, J.D. Power finds (access required)

By: Staff Report July 27, 2017

Breaking a multiyear trend of steady improvements, mortgage servicer satisfaction has stalled in 2017, as customers have significant declines in their overall brand perceptions, according to the J.D. Power 2017 U.S. Primary Mortgage Servicer Satisfaction Study,SM released today. The decline in brand perceptions is driven primarily by a significant increase in the number of customers ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: