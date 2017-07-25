Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Investor's Corner / INVESTORS’ CORNER: Is fixing and flipping right for you? (access required)

INVESTORS’ CORNER: Is fixing and flipping right for you? (access required)

By: J.C. Underwood July 25, 2017

While those professionals on TV might make, fixing and flipping a house look easy and profitable, the opposite is usually the case for new investors. If you wish to go into the business yourself, consider whether it is suitable for you or not first and before you spend too much. That money might best be ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: