Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Meckcetera / Charlotte-area business leaders urge tax reform (access required)

Charlotte-area business leaders urge tax reform (access required)

By: Staff Report July 25, 2017

What kind of tax reform would some business leaders in the Charlotte area want to see? A tax code that spurs development, not one that stymies it. An understanding of competitiveness with other countries. And a system that encourages businesses to reinvest. Those answers came up a June 29 tax reform roundtable held at the Charlotte Chamber ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: